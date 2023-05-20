SHOT: the head of the FPBK urged to check the actor Kozlovsky for financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The head of the Federal Project for Security and Combating Corruption (FPBK), Vitaly Borodin, called for checking the actor Danila Kozlovsky for financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It became known Telegram-SHOT channel.

It is alleged that Borodin requested the verification because of Kozlovsky’s friendship with director Alexander Rodnyansky (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent). The appeal of the head of the FPBC to the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov allegedly notes that the actor maintains friendly relations with Rodnyansky.

The authors of the channel also indicate that Borodin plans to demand in the near future to initiate a criminal case against Kozlovsky for knowingly false denunciation.

On May 15, Danila Kozlovsky announced that he was going on leave until the end of 2023 due to personal reasons. The actor also announced the cancellation of performances with his participation.

Earlier, Borodin asked the Prosecutor General’s Office to check Kozlovsky for discrediting Russian troops. The actor, in turn, filed a counterclaim for the protection of honor and dignity, but the court refused to accept it.