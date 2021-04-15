Russian actor and director Danila Kozlovsky listed the main problems of the Russian people. He shared his opinion on this topic in an interview published on Youtube-channel “And talk?”.

“Probably intolerance. Conservatism, which, in fact, is already turning into callousness. We accept new things badly. We begin to conflict with this in every possible way and see this as an enemy. This makes it difficult to be progressive, ”said Kozlovsky.

He noted that one can remain an adherent of traditional values, but at the same time be tolerant and tolerant in relation to “other manifestations of life”. The 35-year-old artist also stressed that the ability to speak openly about his shortcomings and problems is a manifestation of true patriotism.

Earlier Danila Kozlovsky said that the selective publication of his quotes in the media “just infuriates.” Thus, the artist commented on the news of his interview about public life in the country, pointing out that the essence of the conversation was distorted.