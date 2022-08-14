It is paradoxical. Beyond being the leader in the world ranking, daniil medvedev he cannot feel full in tennis or emotionally. The great Russian tennis player, as well as his Belarusian colleagues, were banned from the Wimbledon tournament, a punishment that All England launched for the Kremlin’s warlike invasion of Ukraine.

Only at the beginning of this month, in Los Cabos (Mexico), was he able to conquer his first ATP as number 1. And in some places he travels, he is marked by his nationality. In Montreal, scene of the Canadian Masters 1000, he experienced an uncomfortable and unpleasant moment.

Medvedev, seeded first in Canada, came out early in the draw, but fell on his debut against the Australian Nick Kyrgios by 6-7 (1-7), 6-4 and 6-2. In the last hours, a video of an incident that the Muscovite experienced after walking out of the central stadium after the defeat against the Aussie player was released.

Photo: See also Gabriela Sabatini returns to play tennis André Pickette. Eph

This was Medvedev’s incident with a fan in Toronto

It is clearly seen -and heard- when a fan yells “loser” at him. Hearing this, Medvedev immediately stops his walk and addresses the viewer, with security guards surrounding him. When he reaches the fan, the Russian asks: “What did you say?”

In the awkward incident and as the dialogue continued to heat up, Medvedev could be heard telling the viewer, “I’m super cool.” The fact, in the bowels of the central stadium of Montreal, did not happen to majors and after a few seconds of discussion, the 26-year-old player continued on his way to the locker room.

God, how awful can fans be when they chant ‘loser’ to a tennis player after a tough battle on the court 👎🏻 Achieve something yourself in this life.. Having respect for another person is an important rule of a human being. pic.twitter.com/raFBQ8AXN7 — Meddy Family (@dmedvedevfans) August 13, 2022

Medvedev is a player with an oscillating mood, who was often short-tempered on the court and even engaged in racy back-and-forth with the crowd, but that hot weather had never crossed the tennis court.

Medvedev is at risk for the first place in the ranking

Medvedev, winner of 14 titles in his career, including the US Open 2021, now he will have the challenge of defending that success in the last Grand Slam of the season, which begins on the 29th of this month. With 6885 points in the live ranking, he has a good chance of losing the lead after the competition in Flushing Meadows, because Rafael Nadal chases him with 5620 units.

Due to injury, the Spaniard did not play the US Open last year and, therefore, has nothing to defend in the next event in New York, which awards 2,000 points to the champion.

Both Medvedev and Nadal will take on a pre-US Open competition. It will be from this Monday, at the Cincinnati Masters 1000. The first-seeded Russian will face the winner of Botic van de Zandschulp (Netherlands) and Maxime Cressy (USA) in the second round.

Nadal, who has not competed since the Wimbledon quarterfinals (due to an abdominal injury he could not appear in the semifinals against Kyrgios), is the second seed and in the second stage he waits for the winner of the Croatian Borna Coric and a player from the classification (not yet defined).

THE NATION (ARGENTINA)

GDA