Giving up his US Open champion crown, the Spanish Carlos

Alcaraz succumbed on Friday night against Daniil Medvedev in the last step towards the final against Novak Djokovic, the most anticipated duel in the world of tennis.

Alcaraz, the first seed in the tournament, faltered against an inspired Medvedev 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in three hours and 19 minutes of play.

Medvedev and Djokovic will repeat the 2021 final in New York on Sunday, in which the Russian prevented the Serb from completing a historic four Grand Slam titles that year.

“This is great, especially beating someone like Carlos, against whom I clearly lost twice this year. Before the game I had a lot of doubts about how to impose my game,” Medvedev acknowledged.

“Before the game I said that I had to play 11 out of 10 to beat him and I played 12 out of 10,” he said.

Alcaraz delivered the first two sets with an unusually subdued version. When he reacted by taking the third set, it was already too late to stop Medvedev in a state of grace and relentless on serve, with 82 percent effectiveness on the first serve.

Among the many feats of his fast-paced young career, the Spanish prodigy has yet to come back from two sets down.

Carlos Alcaraz could not ratify his favoritism

On the hunt for his third Grand Slam title, Alcaraz came as a favorite for his fourth consecutive major semifinal. The 20-year-old Spaniard had only conceded one defeat in his 26 Grand Slam matches since he lifted his first crown in New York a year ago.

Since then he has missed the Australian Open due to injury, lost to Djokovic in the Roland Garros semifinals and beat the Serb in a memorable final at Wimbledon.

Back at Flushing Meadows, where a rematch of the Wimbledon final was longed for, Alcaraz aspired to be the first tennis player to revalidate the trophy since Roger Federer in 2008. But it will be Medvedev, a specialist in giving bells on the New York court, whoever faces the Serbian giant and tries to stand in his way to his 24th Grand Slam title,.

“The challenge of the final will be to play against someone who has won 23 Grand Slams, and I only have one,” Medvedev recalled. “When I beat him here I managed to play better than myself and I have to do it again, there is no other way,” he admitted.

After beating him in straight sets this year in the Indian Wells final and Wimbledon semifinal, Alcaraz had warned that Medvedev would try to surprise him with tactical variations. The Russian, a great specialist on fast tracks like Flushing Meadows, opened the game with all the artillery at his service.

Aware that he needed to take risks, Medvedev did not mind committing up to six double faults in the first set. His firepower and Alcaraz’s thickness in the return gave the Russian confidence to engage in long exchanges with the Spanish sprinter.

The heads-up made the 23,000 fans of the world’s biggest arena vibrate, where celebrities like actors Ben Stiller and Charlize Theron and sports stars like Tom Brady and Kevin Durant shone.

After he gave up the first set in the tiebreak, Alcaraz went into a game slump amplified by the murmurs of disappointment from the stands. The concern reached the Spaniard’s box where his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and his family tried to encourage him in the middle of a succession of long rights and left to the net.

“I’ve been a set and a half that I’m leaving them to egg (easy)”, he replied from the track.

Alcaraz delivered his serve first time and accumulated up to 10 unforced errors to give Medvedev a 2-0 lead. The Spaniard headed to the locker room to get psyched to come back two sets for the first time.

“Take out the magic!” His team yelled at him when he returned, and Alcaraz reacted with a sample of his best tennis and requests for support from the public, who also embarked in search of the comeback. The Spaniard appropriated the third set and regained his smile on the bench as Medvedev prepared to win the final round.

In the fourth set they both engaged in a dizzying battle in which Medvedev’s legs held their own. As soon as he found the decisive break, Medvedev engaged in a dramatic last game in which he needed four match points to topple the champion.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news