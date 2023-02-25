It meant his seventeenth ATP title for 27-year-old Medvedev. The 35-year-old Murray remains on 46 tournament victories for the time being. His last triumph dates from 2019, at the European Open in Antwerp.

“It was a tough race because the wind was blowing and we couldn’t get into our rhythm,” said Medvedev, who was seeded third in Doha and had risen from eleventh to eighth place in the world rankings after his victory in Rotterdam. “It was a real fight. Sometimes we both played badly, sometimes we both played well.”