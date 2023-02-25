It meant his seventeenth ATP title for 27-year-old Medvedev. The 35-year-old Murray remains on 46 tournament victories for the time being. His last triumph dates from 2019, at the European Open in Antwerp.
“It was a tough race because the wind was blowing and we couldn’t get into our rhythm,” said Medvedev, who was seeded third in Doha and had risen from eleventh to eighth place in the world rankings after his victory in Rotterdam. “It was a real fight. Sometimes we both played badly, sometimes we both played well.”
Hurkacz and Bonzi to the final in Marseille
Tennis player Hubert Hurkacz has reached the final of the Marseille ATP tournament. The first-placed Pole defeated Aleksandr Boeblik from Kazakhstan in the semi-final, who already stranded in the first round at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam last week.
Hurkacz won 6-4 7-6 (4) against Boeblik and will play against home player Benjamin Bonzi in the final on Sunday. The Frenchman settled 6-4 in two times with his compatriot Arthur Fils. Hurkacz will fight for his sixth title on the ATP circuit on Sunday, Bonzi is still waiting for his first overall victory at the highest level.
Iga Swiatek failed to win the Dubai WTA tennis tournament. The Polish number 1 in the world went down in the final 6-4 6-2 against the Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the global number 30. For 27-year-old Krejcikova it is her sixth tournament victory. In 2021 she won the Roland Garros grand slam tournament. Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, won her first tournament of 2023 in Doha last week.
“This win means a lot to me,” said Krejcikova. ,It was a great week. I played better every game. Iga motivates me every day. It was a great final and I am definitely happy with the result. Today I showed my best tennis.”
#Daniil #Medvedev #shoots #main #bird #wins #Doha #ATP #tournament #week #Rotterdam
Leave a Reply