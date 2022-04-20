Wimbledon is the first tennis tournament to take this measure. The tennis associations ATP and WTA have allowed players from both countries to participate since the beginning of the war, but under a neutral flag. Medvedev, for example, is one of the eye-catchers at the Rosmalen grass tournament in June.

“We share the universal condemnation of Russia’s illegal actions and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to the players, our community and the wider British public,” said a Wimbledon statement. “We have also taken into account the guidelines issued by the UK Government, specifically with regard to sporting organizations and events.”

“In the circumstances of such unwarranted and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to take any advantage of the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players in Wimbledon participation. It is therefore our intention, with great regret, to refuse registrations of Russian and Belarusian players for the 2022 edition.”

