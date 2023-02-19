It came close Jannik Sinner to the second consecutive title, but in the end he won in Rotterdam Daniil Medvedev. It took the Russian three sets to tame the young Italian, defeated in comeback with a score of 5-7 6-2 6-2 at the end of 2 hours and 29 minutes of pure struggle. The Russian ex n.1 in the world has thus collected his title number sixteen in his career, returning to success almost four months after the last trophy won in Vienna last October. So here it is five things you probably didn’t know about the ex n.1 in the world: between diet, recovery, motor passion and that “addiction” to video games.