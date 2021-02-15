Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev won the 18th victory in a row, beating US rival Mackenzie MacDonald in the fourth round match of the Australian Open. TASS…

The meeting, which took place in Melbourne, ended with a convincing victory for the 25-year-old Russian in three sets 6: 4, 6: 2, 6: 3. The fight lasted 1 hour 32 minutes.

In this way, Medvedev reaches the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time, before that he could not go beyond the fourth round. Now the athlete will have to fight with the winner of the fight Andrei Rublev (Russia) – Kasper Ruud (Norway).

It is worth recalling that on the eve another tennis player representing Russia, Aslan Karatsev, was the first in 1/4 of the Grand Slam tournament. The 27-year-old Russian defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Alyassim.