Overcoming a severe ankle sprain in the second set, The Russian Daniil Medvedev defeated the German Alexander Zverev on Tuesday and qualified for the first time to his long-awaited quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells (California).

Medvedev, former world number one, increased his winning streak to 17 with a spectacular comeback against Zverev 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5) and 7-5 in three hours and 17 minutes. battle on center court.

The Russian, who will play the quarterfinals against the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich, suffered the injury while leading 2-3 in the second set and was enjoying a break point.

Medvedev was trying to change the direction of his movement to return a ball in the center of the court, which he complained about again throughout the game because of the slowness of the surface.

Medvedev collapsed to the ground clutching his face in pain as Zverev hurried across the court to inquire about his opponent’s condition.

Zverev himself suffered a serious ankle injury last year when he was playing in the Roland Garros semifinals against Rafael Nadal.

Helped to his chair, Medvedev was attended to by the doctor, who wrapped his ankle tightly, grabbed his racket and returned to the court to cheers from the crowd.

The Russian lost the break point he enjoyed but, with a noticeable limp, stayed in the match with some spectacular shots.

Although Zverev tried to find angles and prolong the exchanges, Medvedev soon took the lead 4-1 in the tiebreak and extended the match to the deciding set.

The Russian took the lead in the final set with a break in the third game but Zverev did not throw in the towel either and, after saving a match point from Medvedev, broke for a 5-5 lead.

The former world number two celebrated the equalizer with the stands but then committed a fateful double fault that put the victory on a platter for his rival.

Medvedev confirmed that he is in his best form since his formidable 2021, when he won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

The Moscow tennis player has accumulated three titles and 22 match wins at the start of the season, the highest number on the circuit, and this Tuesday he gave a display of character on a court that he has been protesting since day one.

“This court is a disgrace for the sport,” Medvedev insisted to the chair umpire on Tuesday after losing the first set. “This is not a hard court. I know what a hard court is, I am a specialist,” he cried out in frustration.

Umpire: “Daniil, this is a fast track.” Medvedev: “No, no, no. This is not a fast track. I know what a fast track is. I am a specialist.”pic.twitter.com/9HVCd3AG8z — Tennis Set (@settenisok) March 14, 2023

