Russian Daniil Medvedev, world number 4, beat his compatriot Andrey Rublev, seventh in the ATP ranking, with a brilliant game and a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 and 6-2. In this way, he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time in his career.

In that way, Rublev has not achieved a single set in his four meetings with Medvedev (the last of which had been in the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2020). For his part, Medvedev, who added thirteen aces and made 33 unforced errors, is running as a strong candidate to win the title.

“Good thing I was able to resolve the situation after finishing the game with cramps in my leg. It’s hard on days like today when it’s so hot. After long rallies it is even difficult to breathe ”, commented the winner once the game ended, which slightly exceeded two hours in length.

The Russian representation in the semifinals will be two players as a result of the victories in the quarterfinals of Medvedev and his compatriot Aslan Karatsev, who made history by reaching that round in his Grand Slam debut.

In search of getting her first Major, the Russian will face the winner of the duel to be played this Wednesday between Rafael Nadal, world number two, and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) in the semifinals.

Precisely, the Spanish is the one who truncated in the final of the US Open 2019 Medvedev’s illusions of winning a Grand Slam for the first time, after defeating him 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 .

Meanwhile, the other semifinal will be played on Thursday between Serbian Novak Djokovic, who occupies the first place in the world ranking, and Aslan Karatsev (114).

