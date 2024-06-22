Daniil Medvedev: The Olympics in tennis are more important than in football

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev appreciated the importance of the Olympics. Quotes him Forbes.ru.

“I guess the Olympics are more important in tennis than in football. I think 80 percent of the players consider it a big tournament.” – said the fifth number in the world ranking.

Earlier, the State Duma reacted to the admission of tennis players from Russia to the Olympics in Paris. “With great work and their success, Russian tennis players have earned the right to participate in the Olympic Games. Yes, with restrictions. But they went through a difficult path, including psychological pressure from neighbors and some other countries that demanded their exclusion and removal,” said Dmitry Svishchev, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Physical Education and Sports.

The tennis tournament as part of the Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 4. Of the Russians who were admitted to the Games in neutral status, Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Aslan Karatsev, Pavel Kotov, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva, Veronika Kudermetova and Diana Schneider will perform in singles.