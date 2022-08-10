With videosFor Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz, the Montreal masters tournament is over after just one match. The first two seed heads both had to bow after three sets. Medvedev went down 7-6(2) 4-6 6-2 against Nyck Kyrgios, while Alcaraz couldn’t cope with American Tommy Paul: 7-6(4), 6-7(7) 3-6.



Aug 10, 2022

Alcaraz, who won a in the first round in Montreal bye reached the final in the last two tournaments in which he participated, in Umag and Hamburg. He lost to Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti respectively. In the eighth finals of the tournament in Montreal, Paul will face the Croatian Marin Cilic. Botic van de Zandschulp will play in the second round against Briton Cameron Norrie later today.

Number 4 in the world Alcaraz took the first set after a tiebreak. The second set was also not decided after twelve games. In the tiebreak it was a nice battle, with Paul (ATP 34) as the winner. In the fourth game of the third set, Alcaraz handed in his serve and he couldn’t get over that deficit. In the eighth game, on his own service, the Spaniard cleared four match points, but a game later it was still hit. The match lasted almost three and a half hours. See also Delays and cancellations in regional and long-distance traffic near Cologne

Carlos Alcaraz. © AFP



Kyrgios too strong for Medvedev

In the next match on the center court, the world number 1 was also eliminated. In the first set, both the Russian and Kyrgios kept all their service games, after which Medvedev managed to win the tiebreak. Then the Australian Wimbledon finalist struck and so a third set had to be played here too. Kyrgios had to deal with breakpoints early on, only to waltz over Medvedev after he had eliminated them and ended it 6-2. Medvedev was the defending champion at the masters tournament. Last year, the Russian took the title in Canada by beating American Reilly Opelka in the final.

Daniel Medvedev. © AP



Swiatek loses three games

Iga Swiatek has convincingly reached the eighth finals at the WTA tournament in Toronto. The Polish number one in the world was much too strong in Canada for the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (72nd in the world ranking): 6-1 6-2. After just over an hour, the 21-year-old Swiatek immediately hit the first match point. See also Mrs Bollesteijn comes for 'the MOT down there' Demi Schuurs started well in the doubles in Toronto. With her partner Desirae Krawczyk from the United States, the 29-year-old Dutch won against the Russian Liudmila Samsonova and the Italian Martina Trevisan: 6-1 6-2. In the next round, the Chinese duo Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan await.

Demi Schuurs on archive image. © EPA

Iga Swiatek. © AFP







