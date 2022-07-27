Daniil Kvyat is ready to debut in the NASCAR Cup. The 28-year-old Russian, already known to the Formula 1 public for having raced with Toro Rosso and Red Bull, will drive the second car of Team Hezeberg in the three races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, which will be held this Sunday, at Watkins Glen Internation on 21 August and at Charlotte Roval on 9 October.

The Hezeberg Team was born from the union of the efforts between the racing legend Toine Hezemans and the Dutch entrepreneur Ernst Berg. The team fielded the No. 27 in several races this season.

Loris Hezemans will drive the Ford No. 27 this weekend, while Kvyat will be behind the wheel of the No. 26.

“I am very happy to be able to make my NASCAR Cup Series debut in Indianapolis. I have always been intrigued by racing in NASCAR, the highest form of motorsport in the United States,” said Kyvat. “NASCAR has always intrigued me, because for me it is a pure form of motorsport.”

At the start of the 2013 season, Daniil Kvyat made his GP3 Series debut with three wins and five podiums before taking the championship. Kvyat made his Formula 1 debut with Toro Rosso at the start of the 2014 season, aged just 19. At the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, Kvyat finished 9th in the race setting the record for youngest driver to points in F1, a record previously held by Sebastian Vettel.

After a successful 2014 season Kvyat was promoted to Red Bull Racing for 2015. His first of three podiums came at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix, making him the second youngest driver to get on the podium at the age of 21. years. He continued to be part of Red Bull’s driver program until 2020, ending his Formula 1 career at Alpine as a reserve driver in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to success in this category and hope to fight for victories and championships in the future. I can’t thank NASCAR enough, Josh Reaume, Toine Hezemans, Ernst Berg and everyone from Team Hezeberg for this opportunity,” he said. the Russian.

“The guys on the team have worked tirelessly to prepare the car and myself for this experience. It will be my first time in Indianapolis and I can’t wait to see it live. From what I have seen on the video it is a demanding circuit, but I can’t wait to face this challenge and compete in the NASCAR Cup Series “.

In February, Kvyat signed to G-Drive Racing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship to make its debut in the world of endurance racing, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but the team then retired following criteria set by the FIA. after the invasion of Ukraine.

After sitting on the sidelines all season, team co-owner Josh Reaume said NASCAR is a great destination for Kvyat’s next motoring adventure.

“Daniil is a very talented driver with an incredible experience in the world of open wheels. In my opinion NASCAR is an excellent point of arrival for Daniil. I am looking forward to participating in Daniil’s transition to NASCAR and helping him as I can”.

At Watkins Glen, Kvyat will be joined in the Cup by former Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who will drive a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 alongside Trackhouse Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.