Daniëlle gave her 80-year-old father Willem with dementia a beautiful home with good care in a place where he could stay. But after the eighty-year-old moved to a care villa, his health deteriorated rapidly. The care villa took their hands off him and forced him to move again. “The care workers didn't know how to deal with him at all.”

