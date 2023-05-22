With summariesStar player Kylian Mbappé has brought Paris Saint-Germain closer to the title in Ligue 1 with two goals. PSG won 1-2 at Auxerre and need one more point from the remaining two games to secure the eleventh championship.

PSG is on 84 points after the victory. The surprising number two RC Lens, which won 1-3 at FC Lorient earlier on Sunday, has 78 points and a less good goal difference than the Parisians: +34 to +50. Theoretically, however, the team from the northwest of France can still become champions. Mbappé opened the score in the sixth minute on a pass from Fabián Ruiz. Two minutes later it was hit again by the striker. After losing Lionel Messi, Mbappé nicely scored the 2-0. Lassine Sinayoko brought back the tension with the goal for Auxerre at the start of the second half, but a second goal from the home team failed to materialize. Mbappé’s third goal in extra time was ruled out for offside.

Egurrola and Van de Donk champion with Olympique Lyon

The title fight in the Division 1 Féminine, the French women's competition, has already been decided. Olympique Lyonnais Féminin became champion for the sixteenth time in seventeen seasons. Only in the 2020/2021 season did that not happen, when Paris Saint-Germain became champions with a point lead. Lyon won the title on Sunday evening by winning 0-1 at PSG. Danish striker Signe Bruun, who came over from PSG in 2021, scored the winning goal in minute 88 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.



Daniëlle van de Donk participated in the entire match at Lyon, Damaris Egurrola was missing from the match selection due to an injury. Lieke Martens participated for an hour at PSG, Jackie Groenen was replaced by the home team after 69 minutes.

Van de Donk also won the French title last year in her first season at Olympique Lyon and also the UEFA Women's Champions League, the eighth in twelve seasons for Lyon. This season, Lyon stranded on its way to the final in the quarter-finals against Chelsea, which took a penalty shootout at Stamford Bridge in minute 128 and won 4-3. The final of the Champions League will take place this season, on Saturday 3 June in Eindhoven, between FC Barcelona (winner in 2021) and VfL Wolfsburg (winner in 2013 and 2014).

Benfica can become champions on the final day

Roger Schmidt can become champion of Portugal with Benfica next Sunday. The Portuguese record champion (38 national title) enters the final round with two points ahead of number two FC Porto, which became champion of Portugal for the 30th time last year.

Benfica seemed to lose the city derby at rival Sporting Clube de Portugal on Sunday evening. Sporting made it 2-0 thanks to goals from Francisco Trincão and Ousmane Diomande in the five minutes before half-time. However, Benfica did not give in and after 71 minutes former Feyenoord midfielder Fredrik Aursnes made the connection goal in Estádio José Alvalade. It seemed to stay that way for a long time, but in minute 94 João Neves still made it 2-2. It was the 18-year-old midfielder’s first goal in Benfica’s main force.

Benfica will play at home against Santa Clara on the final day of the competition. The club from the Azores has already been relegated. FC Porto will play at home against number five Vitória Guimarães on Sunday, which already knows it will enter the Conference League next season.

Number four Sporting can no longer take over third place from Sporting Braga, which will play the preliminary round of the Champions League, due to Benfica’s late equalizer. Sporting, which became champion again in 2021 after nineteen years, will enter the Europa League next season.

Program, results and standings Ligue 1

