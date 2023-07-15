Danielle Steel measures 157 centimeters, exactly the same as Prince measured. The American writer discovered this coincidence when she bought the singer’s Parisian apartment and saw that her dresses fit like a glove in the closets made to measure for the artist. But height is the only small thing in Steel’s biography, a woman with an immeasurable life and work. Considered the third best-selling author of all time, behind only William Shakespeare and Agatha Christie, she has just surpassed one billion copies sold (more than Stephen King and JK Rowling combined). The parent company of her publisher, Penguin Random House, has calculated that all those stacked copies would be equivalent to 60,000 Eiffel towers and 45,000 Empire State skyscrapers. In 1989, Steel entered the Guinness Book of Records for having a title on the best-seller list of The New York Times for 381 consecutive weeks. All his figures are record: 180 novels —all of them have been best sellers—, 18 children’s story books and five non-fiction books, a collection of poems, 25 film and television adaptations, translations into 43 languages ​​in 69 countries…

Talking to the queen of summer novels—love, luxury, tragedy—is not easy. She rarely gives interviews and barely promotes her books. She is always writing. By the time she finishes this year, seven of her novels will have been published in the United States. Two of them, palace and The Challengeare currently on the best-seller list of The New York Times. Other, The adventure (Plaza & Janés), has just been translated into Spanish and is already on sale in Spanish bookstores. After weeks of negotiations, Steel finally agrees to speak with EL PAÍS, but her agent sets some conditions: her age cannot be mentioned —although everyone can googling—or the years he has been writing —his first novel, homecomingwas published in 1973—, you cannot ask her about her childhood —privileged, but lonely—, nor about her husbands —five— nor about her children —nine—, unless she mentions them in conversation.

“I like being invisible. We writers have to be invisible, ”he explains on the other end of the phone from his apartment in Paris. “I think that many authors dedicate ourselves to this because we are shy and we like to observe other people’s lives more than to star in our own. When I was younger, I felt forced to go out because my children’s parents were more social than I was. Since the pandemic, I do it very little ”, she admits. He spends half the year in his apartment in the French capital and the other half in his mansion in San Francisco, a palace-style Beaux Arts which resembles the Petit Trianon in Versailles. He spends 12 hours a day writing and another five to eight hours managing his businesses. “Before, I could spend 20 or 22 hours straight writing. But my literary agent of the last forty years has passed away and now I have to do his job too,” he says. He is referring to the legendary Mort Janklow, who also managed Anne Rice, Sidney Sheldon and JR Moehringer. At night, he only sleeps three or four hours. “Sleep has always seemed like a waste of time to me. My sleep disorder has been a blessing. It allowed me to spend the day raising my nine children and the night writing my books.”

Danielle Steel’s desk where the author spends 12 hours a day writing. Courtesy of Danielle Steel

Steel is an old school writer. She still uses the machine with which she wrote her first novel, a 1946 Olympia she calls Ollie. He has two identical One in Paris and one in San Francisco. Does not use a computer, except to send emails to their children and lawyers. “I am a computer illiterate. Sometimes I write emails to friends badmouthing someone and I mistakenly send them to the person I’m criticizing. That’s how bad I am at technology,” she says. She leads a life of self-imposed seclusion, accompanied by three Chihuahua dogs: lily, Blue and Minnie. “My children always told me: ‘Don’t become a crazy old woman who lives surrounded by Chihuahuas.’ And I’ve become exactly that.” For a few years, she has been very active on social networks, where she shows some glimpses of her life as a best-selling author. “I hate being photographed, and look at me, now I’m On Instagram. It’s my worst nightmare. Social networks are like popcorn: fast, light and never fill you up.

His writing method is unorthodox to say the least. He usually writes four or five novels at the same time and it takes between two and three years to finish each one. She compares herself to painters, who work on several paintings simultaneously: “Artists start a painting, leave it, go on to another, and then go back to the first one. My process is similar.” This is how she has managed to publish 180 novels. Almost all of them feature a heroine who has to overcome all kinds of obstacles to be happy. “I try to transmit my strength to others. It is not a secret that I lost a child and that I am not still married to my first husband. Difficult things have happened to me, but I feel privileged. My mission is to give my readers hope,” she states.

Steel, like the protagonists of her stories, has had to battle many elements to rise to the top. His parents found it ridiculous that he worked. Her husbands didn’t like the idea of ​​her being a writer. And her children haven’t read any of her novels. Her work could have a feminist reading, but she refuses to define herself as such: “Of course I am in favor of equality and against men who treat women badly or underestimate, but I do not consider myself a militant”, clarifies. She doesn’t want to define herself as a feminist, but she acknowledges that it’s hard to be a successful woman in a man’s world. “That is why I have been without a partner for twenty years. For men of my generation my success was threatening. They weren’t bothered by my fame, they were bothered by the fact that I was doing well. Many assumed that she was a witch because a successful woman is supposed to be a bad person. Some of the men in my life were more successful than me and still felt threatened by me,” she says. Her last two husbands, Silicon Valley tycoon Thomas Perkins and shipping company John Traina, were two of the richest in the United States. “Successful men jealously guard their territory. And the ones that don’t succeed just hate you.”

Book critics—many of them men—have sometimes been merciless to her work, but she says she doesn’t read them. “I’m more interested in reader reviews on Amazon than those written by book critics. I write for the readers, not for the critics. I know that I am not Shakespeare, nor do I want to be. I prefer to be myself”, she affirms. Many of her have tried to imitate her, including Ana Rosa Quintana, who in the year 2000 published a novel that plagiarized fragments of family albumthe successful title of Steel from 1985. Planeta ended up withdrawing the copies of the work by the Spanish presenter, entitled taste of gall, in the face of overwhelming evidence of appropriation. “I have come across several impostors throughout my career. Once, I heard a man on the radio claiming that he was in a relationship with me and that he had love letters to prove it. I went to meet him and he said, ‘You’re not Danielle Steel.’ Someone was impersonating me, ”she recalls with a laugh.

Danielle Steel, along with two of her daughters, Vanessa and Victoria Traina, at the Chanel show during Paris fashion week in 2009. Eric Ryan (Wire Image)

Sales figures have backed it for decades, but he says that he is increasingly concerned about staying on top. “It feels good to be number one. And I never take it for granted. Now the competition is fiercer; novels compete with many things that were not there before. People have Netflix and don’t need me. For this reason, the fact that they continue to read me and are not watching TV seems to me a tremendous compliment”. Her books captivate millions of readers around the world because the stories she tells about her also speak about her. In Now and forever (1978) fictionalized her marriage to a man accused of rape. To write Loving (1980) was inspired by his childhood, a sad and lonely childhood. In remembrance (1981) there are certain similarities with her third husband, a heroin addict who nearly ruined her. In your inner light (1998), a non-fiction book, chronicles the life and death of one of her sons, Nick Traina, who committed suicide in 1997 at the age of 19. “I wrote it right after he died. It was a way to keep him alive a little longer. And I did it for two reasons: to honor him and to give visibility to the fact that it is very difficult to live with someone who suffers from a mental illness ”, he points out. “Now people are openly talking about what antidepressants they are taking. Two decades ago it was unthinkable. Once, at a dinner, I commented that my son was bipolar and people were stunned, as if he had dropped a bomb ”. your inner light it continues to be published and taught in medical schools and psychiatric departments in the United States.

After the death of his son, Steel created a foundation that promotes medical care for people with psychiatric illnesses. “They didn’t want to treat my son until he was 20 years old. Finally, I found a doctor who took care of him and that changed his life for a while. But he had a hard time finding the right professional. Now we are at the other extreme and three-year-old children are medicated, ”he points out. “I am a big supporter of therapy. I have resorted to it in difficult moments of my life, although I have never taken medication. It was suggested to me when Nick died, but I didn’t want the chemistry to dull the pain. He knew he had to suffer. It was hard. Life is hard, but it gets easier when you write about it.” And for millions of people, life is easier reading her novels.