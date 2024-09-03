Danielle Moore, singer of the group Crazy P, has died under unknown circumstances: the announcement from the band

Mourning in the music world: Danielle Moorefrontwoman and singer of Crazy P, has passed away at the age of 52. The shocking news, communicated by the members of the group themselves through their Instagram profile, has shocked millions of fans.

“We are devastated to announce the incredible and shocking news that our beautiful Danielle Moore has passed away in sudden and tragic circumstances. This happened on the afternoon of Friday, August 30th. We ourselves cannot believe the news and we know that the same will be true for all of you.”

Farewell to Danielle Moore: the artist passed away at just 52 years old

The cause of death remains unknown. Danielle Moore’s passing has shocked the music world, with many of her peers paying tribute, including Róisín Murphy, Sister Bliss and JD Twitch of Optimo, who wrote on X:

“She was simply the best, the definition of a beautiful human being.”

Danielle, originally from Manchester, has cultivated a visceral passion for disco music since she was young, fueled by nights spent at the famous Hacienda club. Her career took a decisive turn in 2002. She joined the Crazy P, house and disco band founded in the mid 90s by Chris Todd and Jim Baron.

The band, initially known by the provocative name of Crazy Penishad begun to make a name for himself on the music scene thanks to his partnership with the Paper Recordings Manchester. Danielle’s arrival marked the beginning of a new era for the group. With her energy and talent, Crazy P released seven studio albums, gaining a huge fan base.

Over the years, Danielle Moore has not limited herself to being a simple voice on stage. Her writing was imbued with political and social commitment. She was very skilled at highlighting important issues such as investment in the public sector and higher tax pressure for the richest. She has never spared criticism of politicians and well-known names in the international star system.

In an interview taken from The Guardianthe singer had declared: