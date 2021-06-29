how much is your holidayHoliday: we are eagerly looking forward to it and are happy to spend our money on it. But how much do we actually pay for it? Every week we ask a holidaymaker about the holiday budget. This week: Daniëlle Werner (50) spends about 7500 euros a year on holidays with her two children (15 and 16).











What kind of holidays do you go on?

“We like to travel around. Usually we book a flight and a car and stay in different accommodations. Preferably small-scale, away from the crowd. In recent years we have traveled through Portugal, Cape Verde and the United States.”

What do you spend on average?

“Before corona, we went on holiday several times a year. Usually we spend a total of about 7,500 euros per year for three people. I look for good deals and try to fly cheap. For example, we flew to the US for 300 euros per person and drove a pick-up for 1000 euros for 17 days.”

“In terms of accommodation, I always stay around 100 euros per night for three people. We sleep together in a room, we think that’s cosy. When I am on holiday with my children, we are like three teenagers on a school trip. Delicious. We also spend about 100 euros a day on trips and food.”



I often book trips impulsively. I sometimes see cheap tickets and think: let’s just go Danielle

Are you saving for holidays?

I often book trips impulsively. Sometimes I see cheap tickets and think: let’s just go. Sometimes I’m not sure if I have enough money for such a vacation. But I think like this: at least we’ve seen it and had a nice holiday. We’ll see the rest later. And it always goes well.”

What don’t you save on vacation?

“On the experience. In the United States we did whale watching and a sunrise tour of Monument Valley. These are not cheap excursions, but when I am somewhere I want to experience everything. These were truly special experiences. For example, we are cutting back on food. We don’t eat out every day and just get a sandwich from the supermarket and eat it in the hotel room.”

Vacation budget (based on travel in 2019) United States (17 days)

Flight tickets: 900 euros

Car: 1000 euros

Accommodations: 1900 euros

Outings and food: 1700 euros Portugal (17 days)

Flight tickets 400 euros

Car: 800 euros

Accommodations: 1500 euros

Outings and food: 1200 euros Cape Verde (11 days)

Round trip was 1500 per person including island hopping

Outings and food: 800 euros in total

Do you also go on shorter trips?

,,I sometimes go away for a weekend, but usually for one night. For example to a Wadden Island or Amsterdam. Also, my boyfriend and I converted a bus into a sleeping area last year. We brought tents for our children and went to a campsite for a few days. We also all spent the night in two hikers’ cabins for five bucks a night. And we went to Denmark for a week.”

,,But I see shorter trips less as holidays. Sitting in a house is for me quality time with each other. In Denmark, for example, we went fishing. In the evening we ate our caught fish from the barbecue, very homely. When my kids and I travel around, we go for the sights. For the other culture and getting to know new people. We like the adventurous. We consider a tour to be a real holiday.”

How were holiday expenses in corona time?

,,I have my own travel agency, so my company came to zero. I did not receive any support from the government, because I have child support. For a while I worked as a team leader at the GGD, otherwise we lived around welfare level. That’s why it was ‘good’ that we couldn’t travel in corona time, because it wasn’t financially possible either. Luxurious things like eating out and vacations are the first to stop. Fortunately, the weather is improving: people now want to travel. So I don’t worry anymore. In principle, we are not going on holiday this summer, but my children and I are already fantasizing about next year.”



