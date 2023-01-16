Mexico-. The year just started but time flies and more for Daniella Chavez who has broken the news on social networks after he officially announced the outfit he will wear for February 14 or better known as the “Day of love and Friendship“or of”Valentine’s Day“Well, I already wanted to see the reaction of his followers who have received the news in the best way.

It was through her Instagram account where Daniella Chávez published a video of a few seconds where she can see how she shows some parts of the outfit that resembles being a nurse’s, only that the traditional white color was not the protagonist, but decided to use a shade black which gives it more sensuality.

“Your Valentine’s gift”, were the words of the Chilean who has already made more than one sigh and even several women who admire the model for her great beauty and her talent for showing off her charms on social media. In the end, she appeared modeling the outfit, already generating a lot of expectation for that day.

This is how Daniella Chávez looked her beauty | Photo: Capture

After a few hours, the publication has reached a total of 16,000 reactions and hundreds of comments in which they assure you that they are already looking forward to all of this, and even more so that they hope that you will surprise them with another even more daring outfit since they already know a Daniella Chavez And they know you won’t let them down.

Daniella Chávez is characterized by always having surprises, whether or not it is a special date, so now that she has already given a preview of her outfit, she is expected to do something even more daring to stand out among the thousands of models that will wear that

day.