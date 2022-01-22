SalaryHow much do you earn? We ask a Dutch person every week. Today: Daniella (43) works 28 hours a week as a speech therapist at an institution for people with intellectual disabilities.
What do you earn?
“Net 2465 euros and gross 3257.”
Happy with?
,,Secure. You earn more in an institution than in a practice. It is intensive care that I provide. Not physically, but mentally yes. For example, a severely disabled man was unable to swallow safely, so he refused to eat. Then I will discuss with his supervisors how we can give him food and how we can give him a good life. Because you can’t force someone. In the end he got a gastric tube and he doesn’t eat orally anymore. This was a physical problem, but you also have behavioral problems.”
What are your secondary employment conditions?
,,We get a thirteenth month and courses are reimbursed. We have a total budget for the team for this. One time I do a course for 300 euros and the other time for 1400 euros. Those who must have their accreditation points that year have priority to follow a course. I get 113 euros in travel allowance, but I have lost 150 euros. I get the difference paid at the end of the year through an exchange arrangement from the collective labor agreement.”
Have you negotiated your salary?
“I have been working here for twenty years. We are classified in a job rating scale. I’ve been in the highest tier for about six years now. I sometimes think: should I go and work somewhere else? But in terms of earnings I end up with the same thing. And the clients are close to my heart, it feels like a second family. Work is my passion, I don’t have to earn more. I can do whatever I want and it gives me satisfaction.”
Have you ever tried to negotiate?
,,New. Never really thought about it. I had just graduated and I remember calling my mother ‘Mom, I’m going to earn 2000 euros gross!’ That was a lot then.”
I do talk about salary with the young girls and not with the older men. I think it’s a generation difference
Do you know what your colleagues earn?
,,I don’t know exactly, but I can find out by looking at the scale. We have a mixed team. A mix of young girls and older men. I do talk about salary with the young girls and not with the older men. I think it’s a generational difference.”
Would you like to know?
“No, I don’t find it interesting.”
How do you see your future?
“I would like to work a few more hours. My children are growing up, so as soon as the hours become available I would like to add them. I would also like to specialize in autism. In terms of earnings, I earn more than well. I don’t want to be a millionaire.”
Does Daniella earn enough?
Age: 43
Number of years of work experience: 20
Number of working hours per week: 28
Education: HBO
Function: speech therapist
Industry: healthcare
Number of employees: more than 5000
According to the Salary Guide the average salary for her position and her working hours is EUR 2115 gross. “Then I’m not doing badly. This is the salary of what you earn at a regular practice. There you get a lower hourly wage and you only get paid when a client comes. I get paid more, but I have to do everything that falls within my range of duties. That’s a big difference.”
