There is good news about his health Daniel Scardinathe boxer who fell ill on February 28 after a workout and ended up in a coma for acerebral hemorrhage.

To update everyone, Daniele’s brother thought about it, who on Instagram reported how after 4 weeks Daniele finally came out of intensive care. The progress is going well even if it will still be long, but the best thing is that it is finally out of danger.

Source: web

“Four weeks after that afternoon which turned into the worst nightmare imaginable, today I am here to give you the news that many of us have been waiting for: Daniele’s clinical conditions continue to improve and today he was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit to continue the treatment path initially in the ward and then in a specialized rehabilitation centre. His battle is not over, but we can finally say that his life is no longer in danger” – wrote the brother of Daniel.

Then a thank you for all the people who have been close in this difficult moment. “It is impossible to find words to thank the medical team of the Intensive Care Unit of the Humanitas Clinical Institute, who have taken extraordinary care of Daniele in recent weeks. Equally impossible is to describe the gratitude we feel for our God who accompanied the doctors, Daniele and all of us, in this difficult journey. Thanks to you too for the closeness you have shown us by walking alongside us in this terrible moment, it is nice to know that so many people have had a thought for my brother. The road is uphill, but we have faith. Join us in prayer, Daniele, and we with him, we would be immensely grateful“.

The post was literally flooded with comments and likes from the boxer’s fans and friends.

Between comments we find those of many well-known personalities in the entertainment worldincluding athlete Marcell Jacobs, rappers Emis Killa and Fred De Palma, footballer Marco Insigne, Eros Ramazzotti, Ignazio Moser, Giulia De Lellis, Gilles Rocca, Dayane Mello, Achille Lauro, Cristina Buccino and many others.