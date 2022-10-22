Acquired with the Wide formula

Dear journalist

my name is Daniele Santoianni

I was arrested by the public prosecutor of Palermo 29 months ago as it was assumed that I was the trustee of economic activities related to Mafia family contexts.

Friday 21 October 2022 the court of Palermo has me Discharged with Wide formula: THE FACT DOES NOT EXIST.

This is news that certainly needs to be disclosed to your readers who have read about my arrest.

This publication is due to me both for the rehabilitation of my person muddied by non-existent accusations, and for the reader’s right to have a correct and updated information. My acquittal is the result of the commitment and professional competence of my lawyer Giampiero Biancolella of Milan.

It is the end of a nightmare which I thought unimaginable and which I do not wish on any citizen. Being the victim of a judicial error causes indescribable pain to the unjustly arrested person and to his family.

The legal civilization of a country is demonstrated by the ability of its judges to recognize the error and to restore the truth by restoring the honor to citizens who have committed nothing.

Best regards

Daniele Santoianni

