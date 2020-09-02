The Italian referee Daniele Orsato will be in charge of whistling the match between the German and Spanish teams, which will be played this Thursday in Stuttgart, in the Nations League tournament, starting at 8:45 p.m. The match will correspond to matchday 1, group 4, in which Switzerland and Ukraine are part of the same team as those of Luis Enrique and Joachim Löw.

Orsato, who directed the last final of the ‘Champions League’, has directed more than 200 games in Serie A and a total of 31 in the maximum continental competition, the peak of which came with the final between Bayern and PSG. In total, he has refereed 433 matches in all categories in his career.