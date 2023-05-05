“You are the shame of Italy”, Daniele Mondello returns to break the silence on the case of his wife Viviana Parisi and his son Gioele

Almost three years have passed since the terrible tragedy of Caronia. Still today the images of Viviana and Gioele live in the mind and heart of the whole of Italy. Daniele Mondello it continues to make its voice heard and to cry out for justice.

Two days ago, the father and husband posted a new video on his social profile, pointing the finger at those who have dismissed as a murder-suicidedespite the lack of evidence. A closed case, as Daniele Mondello himself explained, with 8 hypotheses.

Reopen the case of my wife Viviana and my son Gioele Mondello. You are the shame of Italy. Put a mask on your face when you go out. Closing a case with 8 hypotheses, you don’t even know how my son died. Shame, never heard in Italy that they close a case with 8 hypotheses. You are the shame of Italy, I won’t stop, I won’t stop.

Daniele Mondello asks for truth and justice from that unforgettable day of discovery. First the body of Viviana Parisi, at the foot of a trellis, in the Caronia countryside. And then, several days later, the remains of little Gioele Mondello, behind a bush.

The DJ had left the house that morning with her baby, told her husband that she was going to buy shoes. But then, Viviana took the highway and stayed involved in a tunnel accident. Witnesses said they saw her get out of the car and walk away in the countryside.

CREDIT: DANIELE MONDELLO _ FACEBOOK

Prosecutors believe she took the life of her baby and is dead thrown from the trellis. But Daniele Mondello has never supported that hypothesis. There are too many gaps and doubts surrounding the story and although the case has been closed, the man does not give up and keep shouting “truth and justice”.

A father and a husband who is convinced that something happened in that gallery and then in the countryside. Viviana loved Gioele and she would not never hurt to their child.