Daniele Mondello explains to all those who have been close to him in recent days, why he did not get help from television programs

The latest video of Daniele Mondello, spread on social media, has attracted the attention of many people and brought to mind the tragedy of Caronia. Although the case of Viviana Parisi and Gioele Mondello has been closed, there are still many, perhaps too many, unanswered questions.

Daniele Mondello keeps asking truth and justice and that the case of his wife and child be reopened. Point the finger at those who filed the story as murder-suicide despite well 8 hypotheses. And although they have no idea how little Gioele Mondello has lost his life.

Daniele Mondello’s video

A few hours ago, the DJ posted a new video, to thank all those who have sent him messages of affection and support these days. He also wanted to answer a question that has already been asked several times. PWhy don’t you get help from the best-known television programs like Quarto Grado or Chi l’ha visto?

Hi everyone, I am making this video because I receive so many messages asking me to get help from television programs such as Hyenas, Who has seen it, Quarto Grado etc etc… They have been contacted several times, but they are not interested in my case and I don’t understand why. I go ahead alone with my consultants. As I always said, I won’t stop. Thank you for the support you give me and for all the messages you send me. Thank you with all my heart.

The disappearance of Viviana Parisi and little Gioele

Viviana and Gioele disappeared in August 2020. Mom and son had left the house to go buy shoes, but then the DJ chose to take the highway and got involved in a road accident in the tunnel. Witnesses saw her get off with the baby in her arms and disappear in the countryside of Caronia.

After a few days, the researchers found the lifeless body of the mother ai foot of a trellis and only after other very long days, they found the remains of little Gioele behind a bush.

The trail of the Patti prosecutor’s office was immediately that of murder and suicide. But Daniele Mondello has always been convinced that Viviana would not never hurt to their child and that something happened in those countryside. Today she is asking for the case to be reopened, because she has need to know the truth.