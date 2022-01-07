10 thousand euros for anyone who knows something or has seen something in the countryside of Caronia: the reward offered by Daniele Mondello

Daniele Mondello does not resign and offers one reward of 10 thousand euros.

The money goes to anyone who tells what really happened in the countryside of Caronia on the day of his wife’s death Viviana Parisi and her baby Gioele Mondello.

The investigating judge accepted the request of the Prosecutor and has filed the case like murder-suicide. But the DJ never believed that Viviana could have killed their baby, because she loved him above all else and never believed that she threw herself from the trellis.

The disappointment of Daniele Mondello

It has been said several times disappointed from the searches of rescuers. Viviana Parisi’s body had been found by drones after she disappeared, but found by rescuers only several days later. This is because no one had viewed those videos. To find the remains of Joel, it was instead a former Carabiniere who had joined the research organized by Daniele Mondello himself.

If I hadn’t activated volunteers and friends to revive Joel’s remains, today I wouldn’t have a tomb to cry over. We need to understand what happened to my wife and son, the two stars guiding my path from up there. To do this, we need to get people to talk.

A husband and father who is convinced that someone killed his wife and child and that someone has saw something. Someone knows what really happened and for this he offers a reward of 10 thousand euros.

Last November 2021, the investigating judge of Patti Eugenio Aquilò filed the case as murder-suicide, accepting the request for dismissal and rejecting the request for opposition presented by the family’s lawyers. According to the investigations, Viviana Parisi killed herself and her gesture could be there consequence of the murder of little Joel or the reaction to seeing his son die. Hypotheses which, however, have not found certain confirmations.