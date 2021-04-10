Tomorrow the Italian conductor guides the Mahler Chamber Orchestra at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium through the work of Schumann The Italian conductor Daniele Gatti, yesterday, after his rehearsal with the Mahler Chambre Orchestra at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM ROSA MARTÍNEZ Murcia Saturday, 10 April 2021, 08:16



He is “particularly happy.” He says it and his eyes narrow, revealing a smile that hides the mask, the ‘mascherina’! He pronounces in an Italian that barely puts up barriers to communication and that he only takes off to pose before the photographer. He has traveled from Milan to Murcia driving his own car to avoid the plane,