Tamara Pisnoli, 39, ex-wife of Daniele De Rossi, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison because she allegedly demanded by force (but without success) from Antonello Ieffi, 44, entrepreneur and former partner of Manuela Arcuri, a transfer of 200 thousand euros after having paid him 84 thousand for the purchase of a photovoltaic system which proved to be not very productive.

The facts date back to July 2013, when Pisnoli allegedly threatened the entrepreneur, reluctant to give in to requests: “Do you know how long it takes me to kill a person? As long as I put 10,000 euros into the hands of an Albanian. I’m not putting anything in!!!”. Francesco Camilletti and Francesco Milano were also convicted. In addition to the attempted extortion, the defendants were also convicted of robbery. The charge of injuries was instead declared time-barred.

On that occasion, the entrepreneur had been beaten and then left on the street with head injuries. The woman had immediately distanced herself from those who attacked Ieffi. Pisnoli commented on the sentence as follows: “It surprises me. It’s a story that begins with a scam against me and in which I recognize myself as the only fault of wrong acquaintances, who have disappeared from my life for years. I am sure that at the end of the trial my good faith will be ascertained”.