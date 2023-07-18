Sunday July 16, the daughter of Daniel De Rossi he celebrated his eighteenth birthday. On the occasion of such a special event, the footballer thought of making a sweet dedication to his daughter through social media. Let’s find out all the details together.

On the occasion of his daughter’s eighteenth birthday, Daniele De Rossi wanted to address truly moving words to Gaia De Rossi. The latter is the eldest born from the footballer’s love story with Tamara Pisnoli. On the occasion of such a special event, the man thought of making his congratulations to his daughter through a post published on his Instagram profile.

Daniele De Rossi: the words for his daughter Gaia

In detail, the sportsman has published a series of photo that portray him together with his wonderful eighteen-year-old daughter and these were the words written accompanying the caption:

You and I laugh together my Gaietta. Much. This seems to me the most important thing among the thousands of nonsense I write and then delete to make a decent post on Instagram. Today you turn 18 and you know right from wrong, you can laugh and you can cry, your brothers love you and your friends too. And best of all, you invented the eye stretcher that will make us billionaires. Greetings my love. I can’t wait to find out what you will become when you grow up because I already know that I will love it..

Needless to say the post in question has been appreciated by numerous users on the web and has received many positive comments . Therefore the words released by De Rossi raised the emotion of the whole world.

It goes without saying that Daniele and Gaia have a special bond. The 18-year-old daughter didn’t think twice about answering her father with a comment posted below the post: