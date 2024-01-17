Daniele De Rossi, the Roma coach between sushi and good wines

After the dismissal of Jose Mourinho will be Daniele De Rossi to lead Roma. Within a few days the former Giallorossi midfielder could return to animate not only the Trigoria lawn that he left – as a player – 4 years ago, but also the many good tables that he frequented in his free moments over the years .

As reported by Red shrimp, Daniele De Rossi is a great lover of good food and good wine, and there were many sightings that accompanied his stay in the city during and after his militancy in the Giallorossi shirt: from Zuma in which he dined together with the whole team and part of the staff a few hours after his last match with Roma in 2019, at Chinappi in which three years earlier he had celebrated his wedding always together with his companions, they were then there Backroomchosen for an anniversary dinner, Pierluigi – among the reference addresses – Romulus at the Port of Anzio, and many others. VIP restaurants but also lesser-known establishments which confirm the former player's passion for good food. A passion that was the key to resolving a tangled situation in which Daniele De Rossi was the protagonist in the Settembrini affair.

Owner of the walls of the Settembrini café – former Caffè Giolitti – which was burdened by a long arrears on the part of the managers of the business, it was Daniele De Rossi himself who sought Cinzia Achilli And Daniele Tagliaferria family of restaurateurs with long experience: they are the wine shop Achilli to Parliament, a true temple for lovers of good drinking and good eating, which De Rossi frequented as a customer. And it was he who found in the Tagliaferri family the experience, professionalism and style suitable for taking over that place a stone's throw from Viale Mazzini and Rai which they still manage today, with a handover and a procedure for new licenses rushed through to prevent the bar from closing and its employees from losing their jobs. It happened at the end of 2018, to restart under the aegis of Achilli at the dawn of the new year, complete with a mediation table convened at the beginning of December by the then president of the 1st Municipality Sabrina Alfonsi to avoid the definitive closure.

