Without any shadow of a doubt, Daniele Dal Moro is one of the most loved and talked about competitors of the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the famous gieffino has let himself go to a harsh outburst in the confessional where he has threatened to abandon the reality show. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In the episode of Big Brother VIP aired on Monday 13 February, Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to Daniele Dal Moro. Over the past few days, the former competitor of Men and women he made himself the protagonist of a tough guy clash with Martina Nasoni who recently entered the most spied on house in Italy.

Following the episode, the gieffino went to confessional where he let himself go to a tough guy outburst and has threatened to leave the reality show:

I preferred to stay at my house. I don’t want to catch shit on me and then see people who say I speak badly and that I treat them like fish in the face. But f*** you. So that the television they did with someone else because I’m not here to sell my soul. I’m here to make a journey, which I hoped was decent. So since I’ve arrived at 140 days, I’m leaving that I’m fine, not that I’m sick. Because then I’ll go home by ambulance and not you. Enough! That’s really enough.

Her yell out they felt up in hallway where Oriana Marzoli was waiting for him. These were hers words:

Do you know anyway why I didn’t want to set foot in this world again? Because here sincere and clean people just die, they die. Because here are the fakes ready to sell their souls. Nobody cares about people like me.

In light of this, now many are wondering if the gieffino will really leave the game or less. To find out what will happen we just have to wait for the next ones bets of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.