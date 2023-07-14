Over the past few hours, Daniele Dal Moro he let himself go to a dramatic outburst on social media. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP tears appeared on Twitter following the publication of some sensational chats. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Recently, Daniele Dal Moro ended up at the center of the gossip. This time, to make the beautiful Venetian protagonist of a gossip there were some messages emerged on the net.

In detail, a Twitter user created a chat fake between Oriana Marzoli, Micol, Nicole and Giaele These fake messages have been published on social networks and the followers have not been able to notice a photo by Daniele Dal Moro next to a TikTok video which talks about narcissism.

In light of this, the former competitor of the program led by Alfonso Signorini let himself go to a dramatic outburst. Therefore, the boy posted a audio on Twitter in which he appears to be crying. These were hers words:

However I will also have a bad temper and I will also be a narcissist, but I am a real person and a man who when he says one thing is that. Because I have no masks and no double faces. If I say I love someone I really love them and if I say I love someone I love them. All the things I say have always been true. So I have nothing to reproach myself with. At this point I assure you that time will be a gentleman.

Daniele Dal Moro: the love story with Oriana Marzoli

Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli met during the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP. Here, the two started a love story which, however, was short-lived. Indeed, recently the couple decided to put a definitive point to their relationship.