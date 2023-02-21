At GFVip, Daniele Dal Moro declares that he has a feeling for Oriana Marzoli

Without any shadow of a doubt, Daniele Dal Moro is one of the competitors already loved and talked about at Big Brother VIP. Over the past few hours, the former competitor of Men and women he became the protagonist of an unexpected confession to Oriana Marzoli. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Daniele Dal Moro is no longer hiding at Big Brother VIP. Recently, it seems that, after the many clashes in which he had become the protagonist with Oriana Marzolinow the gieffino has finally found the serenity with the Venezuelan model. The former tronista of Men and women he let go of every doubt that he had on the relationship with his roommate and finally declared himself in front of the cameras.

The unexpected confession of which gieffino became the protagonist took place in the kitchen. Here, the gieffino stated to try a feeling for the Venezuelan model. These were hers words:

I fell in love with baby.

To attend the scene there was Oriana Marzoli herself, Nicole Murgia who underlined what Daniel had said e Ivana Mrazova who commented:

In every joke, a little truth.

Soon after, the person concerned started listing the reasons for which he fell in love with gieffina. However, regarding the reaction of the latter, there was none comment for his part:

Reason why I fell in love with baby, sweetness, elegance.

Daniele Dal Moro makes his acquaintance with Oriana Marzoli official

Following the declaration in Kitchen, Dal Moro continued to joke with the Venezuelan model. At one point, the competitor in Alfonso Signorini’s reality show, after continuing to make fun of her, took her, pulled her towards him and then gave her an exciting kiss finally making theirs official knowledge.