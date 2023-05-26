Daniele Dal Moro does not send them to tell all his fans using rather rude terms

Over the past few hours, Daniele Dal Moro he let himself go to a harsh outburst on social media. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP he pointed the finger at his fans who noticed some “suspicious” movements. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli are living theirs love story outside the cameras of the Big Brother VIP. Recently, the couple ended up in the center of the gossipespecially the Venetian model. This time, it was a tweets published by himself on his social account.

It all started from the moment i fan of the couple, the so-called “Oriele”, they noted strange behavior by the former gieffino. In detail, Daniele would have started following one on Instagram lass that he would have “liked” some of his photos.

The words of Daniele Dal Moro

The “Oriele” did not think twice to warn Oriana Marzoli sending her one communication in private. In light of this, Dal Moro snapped at their fans by publishing a post on his Twitter profile which was later removed. These were hers words:

I removed the follow because (as always your fault) Oriana has already started to stress the soul. Not because I have something to hide

Stupid me.. but I assure you that you will never get anything from me again. The truth is that this place is, and will always be, the evil of couples.

So, the reaction del bel veneto was inevitable and unprecedented. The former competitor of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini was unable to limit his own rude language. Therefore, following the sensational outburstcontinued to rail without restraint against the “Oriele”.