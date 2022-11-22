Daniele Dal Moro disappears from the GFVip for a few hours, the gieffino revealed that he was transported to the hospital

Without any shadow of a doubt Daniele Dal Moro is one of the most loved and talked about competitors of the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the gieffino has been absent for some time from the most spied on house in Italy. The reasons? It appears that he was rushed to the hospital. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Moments of concern for Daniele Dal Moro al Big Brother VIP. Former contestant of Men and women he displaced all of his own tenants revealing that he went to hospital by ambulance.

In fact, the gieffino disappeared for a few hours from the most spied on house in Italy and then reappeared in television a few minutes before the live broadcast on Canale 5. In the light of his absencethere were numerous viewers who worried without understanding what was happening.

However, after the end of the bet it was he himself who set the record straight. In fact, after the clash he had with Edoardo Donnamaria, Daniele invited the tenants not to alter it considering his health conditions. These were hers words:

Then don’t make me angry. I shouldn’t even get upset, because I guarantee you I was rushed to the hospital last night. And the ambulance also came. The only person who shouldn’t get pissed is me because I should just be calm. But some things are so annoying to me that I can’t shut up.

Since the former competitors of Men and women admitted to having a physical discomfortmost people have thought about the Covid. It is a theory to be excluded as the gieffino would have been isolated like all the other positive competitors. In any case, now it seems that Dal Moro has resumed the Strength and is ready to continue his experience in the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.