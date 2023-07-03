Daniele Dal Moro has put a definitive point to his love story with Oriana Marzoli. He himself spread the sensational announcement on social media through a post published on his Twitter profile. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli represented one of couples most loved and talked about on the web. The two met at seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP and, once they got out of the program, they continued to live theirs relation outside the cameras.

Despite the moments of crisis they ups and downs, it seemed that their love story was going full steam ahead. However, something unexpected has happened in the last few hours. Therefore, the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP definitively declared the separation with the Venezuelan model.

L’announcement arrived directly on social networks, precisely on his own Twitter profile. These are the words which you read in the post:

New suitcases for my birthday! So guys, seeing as tomorrow is my birthday, I ask you for the courtesy not to harass me all day with messages about Oriana, also because I won’t be able to leave today but I’ll have to leave tomorrow. So spare yourself useless messages that are useless please.

Only thing, I never block anyone (also not to let my f**k know). In the end, even if you say you know me, you haven’t understood much about me. Between me and Oriana it’s over with no room for return.

A few days ago, Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli had allowed themselves a few days of relaxation in Sardinia. However, recently the two had been spotted in the middle of a furious quarrel in public. It was an episode that raised the concern of fans. In light of this, the handsome Venetian has decided to break the silence and declare the final separation.