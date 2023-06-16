Over the past few hours, Daniele Dal Moro he let himself go to unpublished confessions regarding his participation in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. The handsome Venetian would be facing a lawsuit with the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Daniele Dal Moro is without brakes on social. Through a direct broadcast on Twich, the former gieffino wanted to tell the whole story truth on the previous participation in the Big Brother VIP.

During the seventh edition of the reality show, the beautiful Veneto had been disqualified for impetuous and respectful attitudes. From that moment on, the boy I could never go back to the studio with Alfonso Signorini. Thus he himself had commented on theepisode:

I will wash my dirty laundry in public and speak in due course. However, they had asked me for a video recorded as they did with Edoardo Donnamaria. But between me and him there is one difference, that I was let out of one thing during the week as a fugitive. I decided not to make any content, so as not to let him exploit anything.

However, Oriana Marzoli’s boyfriend had decided to stay in silence for he had to respect some contracts:

Now I can’t say anything else because there are contract issues, but as soon as I can I will tell the whole truth about GF Vip. Because they have children and stepchildren. What I have made to you now is a promise.

Currently the contract has ended and in the light of this Daniele has decided to reveal the whole truth through a direct on Twich. Oriana Marzoli’s boyfriend said he was facing a lawsuit with the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. These were hers words: