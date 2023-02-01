During the episode of Big Brother VIP aired on Monday 30 January, Daniele Dal Moro he became the protagonist of a nasty rebuke from Alfonso Signorini. After calling the reality show a “sh*t program”, the famous host said he was offended. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few days, Daniele Dal Moro has let himself go to some outbursts inside the most spied on house in Italy. In particular, during a heated confrontation with Oriana Marzolithe former tronista of Men and women he lashed out at the authors of the reality show, calling it a “shit program“.

In the bet of the Big Brother VIP aired on Monday 30 January, the authors of the program broadcast the summary clip of Dal Moro’s week. These were the words del gieffino spoken live:

Edoardo and I had a discussion, after Monday’s episode we confronted each other and it was he who approached me. I care a lot about my emotions, my feelings, and when they are questioned I feel bad. It annoys me a lot, I’m particular, I have a difficult character. But I’m a real person. It annoys me.

However, the heavy sentence that he himself let himself escape against the reality show did not go unnoticed by Alfonso Signorini who could not help but comment on the incident. This was hers reaction:

I was so sorry, I felt offended. I put my face and also a lot of passion into doing this shit show. It wasn’t a good thing to hear him say.

Daniele Dal Moro apologizes to Alfonso Signorini

The former tronista recognized his I err and finally he asked excuse me. Thus he concluded: