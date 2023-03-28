Without any shadow of a doubt, Eleonoire Ferruzzi was one of the most loved and talked about protagonists of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the ex gieffina has published a photo of her on her Instagram profile that portrays her together with Daniele Dal Moro. However, it seems that the latter has not reacted well. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

At the seventh edition of the Gbig Brother Vipon several occasions Eleonoire Ferruzzi had accused Daniele Dal Moro of being a attention seeker and always focused on himself. Anyway, after exiting the conducted program Alfonso Signoriniit seems that the television personality has changed his mind about the beautiful Veneto.

This was demonstrated by the recent image published by the ex gieffina on her Instagram profile. The woman shared one snap which portrays her together with her former adventure partner in the reality show. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

little boy.

Despite the sweet dedication, it seems that Dal Moro did not react very well to Ferruzzi’s gesture. In fact, hers was inevitable reaction then followed by a sensational comment:

Did you hit your head?

The words of Elenoire Ferruzzi against Daniele Dal Moro

On the occasion of a previous one interview released on “Superguidatv”, Eleonoire Ferruzzi had not expressed a good one opinion on the account of Oriana Marzoli’s boyfriend. These had been the statements which probably triggered the inevitable reaction of the person concerned: