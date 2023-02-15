Without any shadow of a doubt, Daniele Dal Moro is one of the most popular and talked about contestants in the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the gieffino has found himself at the center of attention in a famous Spanish program. The reason? Let’s find out together!

While Daniele Dal Moro continues to live his experience inside the Big Brother VIP, a famous Spanish presenter dedicated ample space to gieffino in her programme. To capture the attention of the presenter was the complicated relationship born between the former competitor of Men and women And Oriana Marzoli.

The Spanish program where the gieffino was teased is called Sociality. In detail, after carefully analyzing the social profile of Dal Moro, the landlady said:

This is the man who won Oriana’s heart. The two fell in love inside the house of Big Brother Vip. This is Dal Moro, a 32-year-old model, entrepreneur and above all allergic to t-shirts. And we don’t say this, just look at the photos that he publishes on his Instagram profile. Here he is, in his jacket, but no shirt, with his shirt open, but no shirt. He’s a serious guy, but not because he’s responsible, but because he never smiles in the photos of him. Out of more than 100 photos that he has put on his profile of him, he only smiles in one and it is a slight smile.

Finally, with these words the person concerned concluded hers speech:

The last time we saw the boy who conquered Oriana smile on social media was September 24, 2016. He is a very busy man, under this photo he wrote ‘stress’, too bad he’s lying on an inflatable mattress in the pool . Also he is a very descriptive guy, here he is in this picture where he shows off his body and writes ‘without clothes’. In this shot she says ‘hot photo’ and if he says so… Certainly if Oriana fell in love with him it is certainly not because of his great speaking skills.

What will it be reaction of Daniel before such declarations? Will he blame Oriana Marzoli? We’ll just have to wait for the next ones to find out bets of the Big Brother VIPin case Alfonso Signorini will communicate what emerged from the web.