Family members, friends, schoolmates and a whole community mourn Daniele Cantale Garanothe young boy who has lost his life at 16 on his scooter. On the street, an SUV hit him and ran him over. Unfortunately, due to the injuries sustained, the doctors were unable to do anything to save his very young life.

Daniele Cantale Garano was only 16 years old and lived in the city of Acireale, a municipality in the province of Catania, in Sicily. She was riding her scooter when he was killed. An SUV hit him in the night between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 December 2022, in Acireale, in viale Kennedy, at the intersection with Corso Italia.

Around 3 am last Saturday, the boy was riding his Honda Sh scooter when he was hit by an Audi Q8. Unfortunately for him there was nothing to do. Thrown on the asphalt, the doctors found him lifeless.

The boy was wearing a helmet, but he suffered too serious injuries when he fell to the ground. The 118 health workers were unable to do anything to save his life. The police now have to reconstruct what happened on the street.

Driving the SUV was a 23-year-old boy, who was entered in the register of road homicide suspects. It is assumed that the car was traveling the stretch of Corso Italia against traffic, but the investigators will reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

Photo source from Pixabay

Goodbye Daniele Cantale Garano, the memory of the mayor of Acireale

With these words, the mayor of the Sicilian city expresses all his condolences.

Once again, unfortunately, we are witnessing an immense tragedy which, we are sure, could have been avoided if the minimum rules not only of the Highway Code but of common sense had been observed.

Mayor who then added: