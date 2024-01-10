Daniele Barone was only 22 years old. 10 days ago he was hired and started working. Unfortunately he lost his life in a road accident between a truck and a scooter

He just had 22 years old Daniele Barone. He lost his life on the road in a fatal accident between a van and a scooter. A about ten days ago a company hired him and he had started working. The sinister fatal outcome for the very young boy took place in Bacoli, in the province of Naples. The 22-year-old was originally from Monte di Procida.

The accident took place on the afternoon of Tuesday January 9, 2024, in Bacoli, a town in the province of Naples, in Campania. A scooter, driven by the young 22-year-old boy, ended up hitting a van in via Lucullo, near the Fiart shipyards.

The 22-year-old was driving the two-wheeler. Resident in Cappella, in the municipality of Mount of ProcidaUnfortunately he didn't make it. In fact, the rescuers who intervened to help the people involved could not help but confirm their death.

On site, beyond i health workers of 118, Local police officers arrived to carry out all the necessary investigations and reconstruct the dynamics of what happened. Based on initial investigations and the position of the vehicles, the van would have invaded the other lane.

The van, in fact, was probably turning to enter right into the Fiart shipyards. She crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the scooter coming in the other direction. Too strong an impact, which gave the 22-year-old no chance.

The medics who responded to the scene attempted to resuscitate the boy who fell to the ground. But there was nothing that could be done for him. The driver of the van was unharmed. He is now under investigation at large for vehicular homicide.

Daniele had been hired a few days ago by the Bacoli waste collection company. Josi Gerardo della Ragionemayor of the town, remembers him like this: