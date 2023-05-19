Daniele Audetto is a well-known face in the world of Formula 1, given his past at the top of numerous teams, including Ferrari. However, his name has also been linked for a long time to one of the most important races in the world: the Indianapolis 500. Audetto currently holds the role of Senior Advisor for Monaco Increase Management, a team supporting several drivers around the world, including IndyCar champion Alex Palou. Before flying to Indianapolis together with the president Salvatore Gandolfo, Audetto took the time for a chat with FormulaPassion to talk about the charm and challenges of the most famous 500 miles in the world.

Daniele, how would you explain the charm of Indianapolis to someone who has never lived it?

“Indianapolis is a unique race. The 500 Miglia has a particular charm for several reasons. The first is antiquity, tradition, the names that raced there, won and unfortunately also got hurt. A race with a high risk has a certain attraction. It must be admitted and it must be said. These challenges concern both the riders, who experience them first-hand, and the public who follow them”.

Is there a particular episode that has stuck in your mind?

“I will always remember my first Indianapolis as Tom Walkinshaw’s TWA partner with Eddie Cheever, who had been my Lancia endurance driver. On that occasion I went to Indianapolis and one of the drivers was Tommy Schekter, son of Jody, Formula 1 world champion with Ferrari. The boy did very well in practice and in qualifying, to then find himself in the lead in the last part of the race. He lost focus for a moment and in one of the four corners he picked up some dirt. He immediately lost control of the car and crashed into the wall at 370 km / h. He made a crazy noise! He could hear the echo of the flying pieces. I was next to Jody, he was his father: he was very nervous. We spent seconds of fear and anguish, but the boy got out of the car alive. He did a check, because after such a tremendous impact you’re dazed, but he came out unharmed. However, the attraction of the Indianapolis 500 also lies in this challenge to death”.

What is the atmosphere like at the Speedway?

“The 500 Miglia is the race with the highest emotional impact. In this very high basin the noise reverberates and is impressive. In fact, another factor of fascination are the 33 cars that travel one next to the other, always in slipstreams, with constant changes of position, at an average speed of 370 km/h. In the first free practice sessions this year the fastest was Takuma Sato, my driver in Formula 1 with Super Aguri and also winner of the 500 Miglia. Foot, fur and experience therefore still count. In any case, however, seeing all these cars with the echo of the grandstands and 500,000 spectators is a sight that gave me goosebumps the first time around. This is one of the charms of Indianapolis: seeing 33 cars unleashed at an average speed of 370 km/h for 500 miles, then 800 kilometres, which are completed in just over two hours”.

Precisely on this, a recurring description of the 500 Miglia is that of the shortest endurance race in the world or the longest sprint race. How does the American public experience the race?

“Five hundred thousand spectators is something crazy. Yes, it’s true, they have huge grandstands, but they also manage to fill them. On the contrary, you have to hurry to get the ticket so as not to pay dearly for it from the touts. Americans take racing, especially Indianapolis, like a rodeo. All around the paddock are the areas where they gather with their caravans and grill out. There is always this scent of cutlets, short ribs and kebabs, all accompanied by great beers. It’s a big rodeo-style party. Even the pilots live in their motorhome with their family. We must remember that it is an event that, between tests, free practice, qualifying and the race, lasts two weeks. Then on the Friday before the race there is Carburetion Day, a name left over from the days when carburations were made. Then there is the whole departure ceremony, with the anthem of the United States sung by some stars and with 500,000 people standing with their hands on their hearts to sing. It’s a global spectacle, a style that Liberty Media is also bringing to Formula 1.”

What is the interaction with viewers?

“Indianapolis has a much more open approach to the public than Formula 1. I still go to several Grands Prix and I see that it has become a very exclusive and closed club. In Indianapolis, on the other hand, there is enormous contact between spectators and drivers, who have themselves photographed, chat and mingle with the people. This human contact makes audience participation more interesting. The riders are used to being so close to the fans. Following Alex Palou closely, I see that he too is happy with this human contact: it is a great celebration for all those who participate”.

Do you think the concomitance with the Monaco Grand Prix is ​​a limitation?

“In my opinion, it’s really serious that we can’t agree not to leave the Indianapolis 500 and the Monte Carlo Grand Prix on the same weekend. I remember that when Mario Andretti was racing in Formula 1 he would fly to qualify at Indianapolis and then come back to compete in the Grand Prix. He was tight, but it could be done, because in Monaco tests were held on Thursdays and then Fridays were skipped. But now it’s impossible. Today, however, television is becoming predominant and with the six-hour time zone it is possible to watch both races. This is the answer they give you. Last year I talked about it with Roger Penske and Ben Sulayem, promoting a meeting between them. I don’t know if there has been, but I hope that something can be done for next year. Everyone has their own championship, their calendar needs and their traditions to respect. However, as was possible for many years, I don’t see why not now. For me it would be positive if the date was split between Monaco and Indianapolis”.

An obvious question, but which IndyCar driver would you like to see in Formula 1?

“The answer for me is easy: Alex Palou. Both in testing with McLaren and in free practice in Austin, he went very fast. He was two tenths behind Lando Norris with a car that he practically didn’t know and was already faster than Ricciardo. All with the fear of crashing. He is a great driver who deserves Formula 1 ”.

Conversely, who inspires you from Formula 1 for America?

“Grosjean is already demonstrating in IndyCar to do great races. He hasn’t won yet, but he’s defending well. It’s easier to see a Formula 1 driver go on to win IndyCar than the other way around. We have seen Fittipaldi, Mansell, Zanardi and many drivers who from Formula 1 have become winners in America. Conversely, there are Mario Andretti and Jacques Villeneuve, both IndyCar and Formula 1 champions. However, it is easier for a European to win in America than the other way around. Michael Andretti for example, when he raced with McLaren in Formula 1 with Ayrton Senna, he went back and forth between the United States and Europe. But it’s something I’ve always been against. You have to experience the local culture, but also get used to the jet lag, it’s all a matter of biological rhythms”.

“Michael also had an American lifestyle. The professionalism of Formula 1 drivers is much higher in my opinion than that of IndyCar drivers. They are still a bit like Clay Regazzoni and Jacques Laffite were here: gentlemen, risk takers who, once the competition was over, went to play tennis, dance or have fun. After Niki Lauda taught how to be a professional to win, Formula 1 drivers are now much more attentive to health, physical and mental preparation. The Americans, on the other hand, I have to say are not so refined in their preparation and nutrition. This is good and bad, but if you want to win you have to change your life and give yourself a thousand percent. Today you can’t do it as a gentleman driver. I think that almost all the drivers who are in Formula 1 today could do very well in IndyCar and be potential winners, as Grosjean has shown. For IndyCar drivers, however, who could come to Formula 1 is Colton Herta, who however is not as complete as Alex Palou. In the tests that he has done, Palou has always been the fastest against Herta and O’Ward. Even the McLaren technicians said that Alex, who came from the minor FIA formula and from the Japanese SuperFormula, had a much more refined preparation.”

Do you think an IndyCar driver is worth as much as a Formula 1 driver?

“An Indy driver, if well prepared, if he has the right qualities and instincts, also wins in Formula 1. However, they are few. It must also be said that Formula 1 drivers are used to a very high level of safety and I think they reluctantly go to IndyCar, for several reasons. The first is that there is more danger of getting hurt and the second is that they are paid much less. IndyCar drivers risk their lives and earn a fifth compared to Formula 1 drivers, who fortunately risk their lives much less, even if we witnessed Grosjean’s accident. The game is not worth the candle. An Alonso can go there, who is a great driver and who takes the risk. I don’t exclude that Fernando, once he’s finished with Formula 1, will return to Indianapolis to try to win the Triple Crown. He has the attributes to be able to do it ”.

You and all the Monaco Increase Management staff are in constant contact with Alex Palou, who you will join shortly in Indianapolis. What are the themes of this edition?

“This year’s themes are the usual. You need to have a well balanced, fast and reliable car. It’s also important to take advantage of unpredictable moments. Last year Palou lost because they had a yellow flag while she was already in the pits and so she couldn’t make the normal pit stop, but she had to go out and lost a lap. There is a huge unpredictability factor, but that is another point of interest. Last year, for example, Ericsson won, who wasn’t a favorite. In Indianapolis even if you start 33rd, between accidents and strategies you can still win. I think Alex Palou in a normal race is a potential winner, as well as Takuma Sato, Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Pato O’Ward. Out of 33 starters, there are therefore potential winners.”