Daniela did not have the opportunity last Tuesday to say goodbye to her colleagues in Big Brother after his expulsion. For this reason he made use of his right during the gala, where he did not left no one indifferent of those mentioned in his speech.

The first person to whom he dedicated a beautiful message was his friend Maica: “You are a loving person, remember the values ​​you have, the essence you transmit and your incredible energy. You shine with the whole universe and you already know who yes or who no. I love you very much”.

Violeta, Edi and Óscar did not have the same luck. His messages were more recriminatory than anything else. “Apart from liar and false“I think you have little competition left,” he told Violeta. “I hope you continue to radiate the negative energy and how black you are“, he stated.

“I don’t have much to say to Oscar, because I did it to his face,” he told the contestant, with whom he had a monumental fight before leaving. “Eddy, you take everything to your field, but you only give yourself away“, he told the Galician. “Enjoy what you have left,” he concluded.

The expelled person decided not to address anyone else, leaving other classmates as Nerea, Juan and Ruvens without any message. Which could be both negative and positive, seeing the calico.