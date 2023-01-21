Colotlán, Jalisco.- Daniela, Viviana and Paola They are already in colotlan, They are already with their people They are already with their family, they were missing for more than three weeks, black weeks, of pain and uncertainty that were not indifferent to the town that receives them back today and with an open, hurt heart.

Crime, cowardly as it usually is, wanted to hide them underground, so they would never come back, but no; they did not stay there they brought back the love of their familythe voice of his friends asking for his return, the people of Colotlán demanding justice.

Their bodies died in Tepetongo, Zacatecas, they were murdered together with their friend José and nobody knows by whom or why, his relatives recognized his remains in the Zacatecan morgue last Thursday and this Friday they were fired from that state between music and tears.

They returned to their village late at night.Hundreds of souls were waiting for them to accompany them on their last trip, the church bells rang and the fireworks thunder broke the silent sky to announce his farewell.

The three maple drawers they got out of the white wagon that took them home, they were lowered behind a row of wreaths and floral arrangements.

The cameras and lights did not waste a second of their entry into the Tenamaxtle Social and Sports Center where they are veiledto be able to receive all those who wanted to go and give their condolences to the family.

There a chapel was enabled and seats for attendees, a crucifix at the top at the bottom and at his foot were coffins placed of the three young women: Daniela Marquez, Viviana Marquez and Paola Vargasin front of them, dozens of flower offerings they piled up as the line of mourners advanced.

Jose Gutierrez he left colotlan with them in Decembertoo disappeared, died and was buried with thembut his body could not return this Fridaythings of bureaucracy hold him back, dna testing.

Maybe it will arrive before Sundaywhen will be the mass of bodies present tentatively to the 1:00 in the afternoon in the San Luis Obispo Churchparish of Colotlán, Jalisco.

The uncertainty ended but not sadness or pain not from the family the vacuum that they leave in their friends, nor the demand for justice of the town of Colotla.