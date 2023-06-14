The expectation of allies and members of the government was that the meeting would seal the minister’s departure from office; resignation pressure continues

The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, said in a publication on Twitter this Tuesday (June 13, 2023) that she presented to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “some of the projects and actions of the Ministry of Tourism for the coming months”. Both met for about an hour and a half this Tuesday, at the Planalto Palace. There was an expectation that the meeting could seal the minister’s departure from office, but Daniela, for now, remains in government.

Carneiro will participate in a public hearing at the Tourism Committee of the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday afternoon and will be present at the ministerial meeting that Lula will hold on Thursday (June 15), according to the Presidency’s Secom (Secretary of Social Communication).

In April, the minister asked to leave União Brasil, accused of harassment by the party’s national directorate. Since then, her permanence in the ministry was being questioned, since, with her departure, the party would lose a portfolio in the government.

União Brasil even asked the government to change it to allocate someone closer to the leadership of the party. deputy’s name Celso Sabino (PA) was quoted.

