Peruvian actor Óscar López Arias met Daniela Sarfati on a recording set when they were both teenagers and was automatically struck by her beauty. As a result of her love, her first child, Facundo, was born.

However, in 2013, both artists confirmed their separation after seven years of marriage, but they never mentioned the reasons. Five years later, the actors resumed their relationship.

Why do Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López sleep in separate rooms?

The host of “Noche de patas”, Óscar López, commented in an interview for El Comercio that the time he was divorced from Daniela Sarfati He reflected a lot on everything he had to apply to make his relationship work. One of these teachings was to keep a space reserved for each one.

Will Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias remarry after their divorce? Photo: Óscar López Arias/Instagram

“You have to have private spaces too. Living in the same house and sleeping in separate rooms is amazing. It changed our lives,” she added.

While this decision could be controversial for many couples, the explanation it provides Lopez Arias Its coherent. “Everyone has what they need in their room. I need a TV, she doesn’t. I need my computer on the side because I work in the middle of the night. She has her room where she has her mat, she does yoga, meditates, she has a huge room, nice ”, he indicated.

In addition, the actor clarifies that in moments of intimacy the separate rooms also work very well: “When the time comes for the visit, it is very nice.”

If they want to spend the night together, through messages via WhatsApp, they coordinate in which room they will meet. “Sometimes she stays over or I go to her room,” she explains.

How many years have Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias been together?

In conversation with Junior Silva for the radio program “Noche abierta” of Capital, Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias revealed that their relationship began after they met on the recordings of “Eva del edén” and in 2006 they were already getting married.

Óscar López Arias and Daniela Sarfati were married in 2006. Photo: Óscar López Arias/Instagram

Do Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias plan to get married after their divorce?

The Peruvian artists declared to “Open Night” that it was not in their plans to remarry. “Now, I can say that it does not seem necessary to me (to get married), because at the end of the day it is a commitment of two people and a paper is not needed for that to be real. I’m not getting married again, why am I getting married?” Sarfati said.

For his part, Óscar López Arias declared: “I feel that it is a business. But, no, thanks for your proposal. Your opinion doesn’t matter here.”