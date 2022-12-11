The love story of Daniela Sarfati Y Oscar Lopez Arias was born after working together in acting; However, the actors went through difficult moments in their romance. The artists They got married in 2006, but some time later the couple surprised their followers by announcing their sudden divorce, but not everything would end there, since they decided to resume their relationship.

Since I was a teenager, Oscar Lopez Arias was a faithful follower of Daniela Sarfati, because he considered her his platonic love, until he had to record with her in the Peruvian soap opera “Eva del edén”, in which he was able to meet the actress. However, she refused to go out with the driver of “Noche de patas”.

How many years have Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias been together?

The actors in conversation with Junior Silva, in the disappeared radio space “Open Night” in Capital, revealed that their relationship began after they met in the novel “Eva del Eden” and in 2006 they were already getting married.

Óscar López Arias and Daniela Sarfati were married in 2006. Photo: Óscar López Arias/Instagram

As a result of their love, their first child, Facundo, was born. However, in 2013, Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias reported that they divorced after seven years of marriage, but never mentioned the reasons. Five years later, the actors resumed their love relationship after having overcome their differences.

Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias had a son. Photo: Composition LR/Facebook/Daniela Sarfati

“We got married, we got divorced and we got back together. In one of the stages of our lives we had our insecurities, our fears and part of that was jealousy. We didn’t feel safe together It was not the time to be together” Sarfati expressed to Capital radio.

In 2018, Daniela Sarfati reconciled with Óscar López Arias after five years of their divorce. Photo: Óscar López Arias/Instagram

On the other hand, Óscar López Arias pointed out that the years of separation helped him reflect and make the decision to reconcile with Daniela Sarfati.

“We had this long divorce-vacation, which led us to each take a breather on our own, do what we wanted with our lives, meet new people, learn and then ask ourselves what do we do?”, the actor told Junior Silva.

Do Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias plan to get married after their divorce?

With a divorce and a reconciliation involved, the Peruvian artists told what their plans are and both have agreed on the concept of marriage.

Will Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias remarry after their divorce? Photo: Óscar López Arias/Instagram

“Now, I can say that it does not seem necessary to me (to get married), because at the end of the day it is a commitment of two people and a paper is not needed for that to be real. I’m not getting married again, why am I getting married?” Sarfati asserted to “Open Night”.

Immediately, the presenter of “Noche de patas” said. “I feel that it is a business. But, no, thanks for your proposal. Your opinion doesn’t matter here,” Óscar López Arias told Junior Silva.

How old is Daniela Sarfati?

The beloved Peruvian actress, Daniela Sarfati, was born on March 20, 1974, making her currently 48 years old.