Daniela Sarfati reappeared through social networks, after Oscar Lopez Arias announce that he is in love, and this time, with a young woman named paola garcia. Along these lines, the actress caused surprise after sharing a reflective video, one day after her ex-husband announced her new romance. Although the Peruvian artist decided to avoid pronouncing the end of her marriage with the actor, she spoke about the path of healing.

Regarding this issue, the actress He made reference to children and the importance of parents giving them their space, since they must learn from their own experiences.

“When we are on this path of healing, we want everyone to have the tools that we have found (…). Sometimes it is difficult when we have children, sometimes it is difficult for us to understand that they have to go through many things, we want to give them all the tools, but this is not the time. Everything has a perfect time, they also need to fall, they need to feel pain, they need to learn and have their own learning ”, held the remembered ‘sussu’ from the series “In the background there is room”.