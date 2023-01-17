The producer Sinargollas presented the Official trailer for ‘Queens Without a Crown’which premieres nationwide on March 9, 2023 and where the presence of the prominent Mexican artist was confirmed Daniela Romo in Peruvian cinema.

The tape inspired by real cases of the multiple cases of femicide in the country, written and directed by journalist Gino Tassara, was shot between Peru and Mexico. In the history Daniela will have a controversial and controversial character named Deifilia, an unscrupulous woman willing to turn a deaf ear to the mistreatment and abuse suffered by her daughter in order to receive money. Romo shares roles in the story with the Peruvian actors Alexandra Graña, Francisca Aronsson, Claudio Calmet, Edith Tapia and Elena Romero.

“I am delighted to have participated in this Peruvian film, especially to touch on a very important and delicate topic such as violence against women., which not only affects Peru but also Mexico. I believe that we must all be united to face this problem, it has been a pleasure to have shared and meet great artists such as Alexandra Graña, Edith Tapia, Francisca Aronsson, elena romero and Claudio Calmet, in addition to the great professionalism of Gino Tassara. It’s a story with a great message and we should all see the movie,” said Romo.

To shoot the scenes with the interpreter of great musical classics such as ‘I don’t ask you for the moon’, ‘Poor secretary’, ‘Fall in love with me’Among other issues, the Sinargollas team traveled to Mexico City. Daniela highlighted the great importance of the tape’s message that seeks to raise awareness in society against the mistreatment of women and that the numbers of femicide in the country stop.

In her role as Deifilia, an unscrupulous woman

“It was difficult to contact Daniela at first, I wrote to her through her personal account on social networks and the truth is that I did not think that her manager was going to answer me because she is a career artist with a super busy schedule. When I sent her the script, I did not imagine that she would accept to be part of this project, but she told me that was shocked by the storyespecially because he feels that it is important to make this problem visible in society, not only in Peru but also in Mexico to prevent more cases from being repeated”, recalled director Gino Tassara.

Also part of the cast are Rossana Fernández Maldonado, Elena Romero, Katia Salazar, Kukuli Morante, Matías Raygada, Omar García, Julio MarconeMariano Ramírez, Anai Padilla, Edith Tapia, Gabriel González, Rosa Portugal, Renato Bonifas, Rosa Portugal and Karla Medina.